State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,030 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $76.24 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.052 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

