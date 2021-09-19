State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 173.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 494,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 39.4% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 437,391 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

