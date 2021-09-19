State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.03 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Owens Corning worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $196,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,690,000 after buying an additional 436,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

