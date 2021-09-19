State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Globe Life worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

NYSE GL opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

