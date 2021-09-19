State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The Western Union worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,497,000 after acquiring an additional 83,848 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in The Western Union by 10.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 236,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WU opened at $20.80 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

