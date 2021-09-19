State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,098,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.35. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

