Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Cap of $3.67 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $656.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000856 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00030678 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00030437 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

