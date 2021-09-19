Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.31

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $7.43 billion and $381.30 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00071005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00148001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00069467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00119819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00175856 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,788 coins and its circulating supply is 23,730,654,114 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

