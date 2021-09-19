Steve Oblak Sells 1,944 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $229,724.74.

On Friday, July 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total value of $382,023.60.

Wayfair stock opened at $286.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.38 and its 200-day moving average is $302.40. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 46.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $1,902,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Wayfair by 71,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $3,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.63.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

