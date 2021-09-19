Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $39.68 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

