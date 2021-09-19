STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 22.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $47.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

