STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.81. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 77,362 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter worth about $2,299,000. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

