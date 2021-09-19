Strong Price Reaches $522.39 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $72.23 million and $10.33 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $522.39 or 0.01099536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00072284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00121117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00177179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.76 or 0.07014827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,493.32 or 0.99964570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.92 or 0.00854389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.