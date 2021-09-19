Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.520-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.80 million-$238.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,620. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Sumo Logic news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 16,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,808. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.