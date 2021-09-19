Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $174,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,908,000 after acquiring an additional 390,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.