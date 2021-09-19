Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Short Interest Up 92.2% in August

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.98% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNII stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 1,202,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,148. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

