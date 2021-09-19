Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 42,146 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.41. 9,258,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,062. The company has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

