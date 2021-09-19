Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 160,145 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,145 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,383 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,179,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,239.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,780,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,995. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.