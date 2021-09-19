Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 26,212 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,212 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after buying an additional 153,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,857,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,046,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,140,000 after buying an additional 304,276 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,789. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average is $110.44.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

