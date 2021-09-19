Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 38,400 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,087. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.

