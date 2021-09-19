SVB Leerink Raises Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target to $9.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

IPHA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innate Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $641.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.