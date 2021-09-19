Swiss National Bank Buys 8,300 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Domo were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOMO opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

