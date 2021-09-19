Swiss National Bank Has $4.96 Million Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Renasant worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

