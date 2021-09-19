Swiss National Bank Sells 3,200 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 37.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 68,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 202.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE:BCC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.