Swiss National Bank Sells 6,600 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of FibroGen worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $232,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen cut their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.