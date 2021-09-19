Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the August 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SSREY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

SSREY stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.70. 42,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. Swiss Re has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

