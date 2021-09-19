swisspartners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 50,000 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. The Mosaic accounts for 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 22.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 685.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 69.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,695. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.