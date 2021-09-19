swisspartners Ltd. Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

swisspartners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.85.

AMAT traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.80. 10,880,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

