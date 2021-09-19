Switch (ESH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $142,761.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Switch has a market cap of $226,294.89 and approximately $142,761.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switch has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00710956 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001408 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.86 or 0.01207528 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Switch Coin Trading

