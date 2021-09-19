Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Up 4%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares rose 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 5,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 654,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market cap of $962.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,568,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

