TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) versus Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Critical Analysis

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TAAT Global Alternatives and Logan Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.84%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Logan Ridge Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.67 -$35.45 million $0.03 868.33

TAAT Global Alternatives has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logan Ridge Finance.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02%

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

