TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 45.2% in August

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TAGOF remained flat at $$32.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.
About TAG Immobilien
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.