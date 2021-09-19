TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 45.2% in August

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAGOF remained flat at $$32.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.