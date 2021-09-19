Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TYOYY opened at $283.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.64. Taiyo Yuden has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $283.49.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

