Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TYOYY opened at $283.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.64. Taiyo Yuden has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $283.49.
Taiyo Yuden Company Profile
Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.