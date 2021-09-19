Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,030 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,333.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 60,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $151.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,510. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.87 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average of $171.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

