Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TNDM opened at $122.43 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $130.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,449.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,003. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

