Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Down 48.1% in August

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 485,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 775,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 803,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,324. Tanzanian Gold has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

