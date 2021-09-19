Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,675 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Tapestry worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Tapestry by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 74.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 292,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

