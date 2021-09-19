TD Securities Raises NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target to C$10.00

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.96.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NexGen Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 419,034 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

