Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,960 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newmark Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Newmark Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NMRK opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

