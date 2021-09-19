Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $228,000 Investment in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Shares of CLB opened at $27.50 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

