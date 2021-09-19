Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,381 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

