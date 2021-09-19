Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $220,000 Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 378,460 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 448,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,034,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 162,229 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSII. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

CSII stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

