Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $224,000 Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

