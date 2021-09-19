Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $40.76 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

