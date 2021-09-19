Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.84. 86,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,022,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

