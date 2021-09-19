Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TNISF stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Get Técnicas Reunidas alerts:

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

Técnicas Reunidas SA provides engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Gas; Energy and Infrastructure and Industries. The Petroleum and Gas segment refers to the realization of services of engineering, procurement, and construction in the operations or transactions of processing of petroleum and of production and also, as well as chemical processing activities related to the entire chain of value in the production and extraction of the natural gas, these being the production, treatment, transportation, and warehousing.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.