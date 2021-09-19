Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of TNISF stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $17.10.
Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile
