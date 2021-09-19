Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the August 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

TEF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.85. 1,835,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,515. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

