Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Update

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLGT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teligent during the 1st quarter valued at $2,584,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teligent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,555,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teligent by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 531,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teligent by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 327,865 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teligent during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLGT opened at $0.39 on Friday. Teligent has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of topical and branded generic and generic injectable pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets. The company was founded by Jane E. Hager in 1977 and is headquartered in Buena, NJ.

