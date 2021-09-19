TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.70.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of TELUS by 95.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 1,128.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TELUS by 95.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TELUS by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. TELUS has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

