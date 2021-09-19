Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading Down 6.3%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.54. 1,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 235,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNYA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.